9 Ex-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars — How They Left & Where They Are Now
1 of
For 13 years, we’ve followed the drama-filled lives of Seattle surgeons on Grey’s Anatomy. But while these docs are usually tasked with saving the lives of others, it’s often them who face grave danger (or even death).
Since the ABC hit kicked off in 2005, the cast has undergone and weathered many departures. And in the Season 14 finale, fans will say two more goodbyes as Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) exit stage left.
So we wanted to check up on some of our favorite former cast members who previously left the series. Click through the gallery above to find out where your favorite former Grey’s docs are now!