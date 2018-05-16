'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Iron Chef America,' Season Finales ('Modern Family' and More), 'The Americans'

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

The Handmaid’s Tale (streaming on Hulu): The understandably strained relationship between pregnant June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and her keepers becomes more complicated as Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to bond with her surrogate, hosting a surprise meal with Offred’s fellow Handmaids. (It’s about as peppy as the recent baby shower.) “What’s it like to feel that life inside of you?” Serena Joy wonders. In flashbacks, Serena faces violent protests, while in current-day Gilead, the resistance plots to disrupt the opening of a new Red Centre.

'The Handmaid's Tale's Star Elisabeth Moss on June's Journey to Freedom 'Rather than run away from something, you have to change it from the inside,' the actress teases about the upcoming season.

Iron Chef America (9/8c, Food Network): One of the channel’s signature series returns for a new 10-episode season of improvisational cooking challenges, hosted by Alton Brown and overseen by the almighty Chairman (Marc Dacascos), with Chef Jet Tila as floor reporter. In the opener, Virginia schnitzel queen Brittany Anderson takes on Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Modern Family (9/8c, ABC): The centerpiece of an all-finale sitcom lineup, Modern sends Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Phil (Ty Burrell) in costume to a “Hero-Con” fanboy convention, dressed as their favorite “Clash of Swords” characters. What could go wrong? Back home, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) throws a dinosaur party for little Joe (Jeremy Maguire), but is upstaged by the festivities hosted next door by her arch-rival, Dr. Donna Duncan (Jane Krakowski).

Inside Wednesday TV: As FX’s gripping The Americans (10/9c) races to its finale, the arms control summit gets underway — the perfect opportunity for Philip (Matthew Rhys) to deliver another bombshell to Elizabeth (Keri Russell). … The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki moonlights as host of Science Channel’s Scijinks (10/9c), a prank show with a scientific bent. … NBC News hitches a ride on the royal bandwagon with the special Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan (10/9c), hosted by the Today team of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and filmed in Europe, Africa and the U.S.