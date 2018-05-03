Julie Bowen Gets Emotional Talking About Final Season of 'Modern Family' (VIDEO)

Modern Family star Julie Bowen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and suddenly became emotional talking about the end of her long-running ABC sitcom.

The actress portrays Claire Dunphy on the series, which premiered in 2009 and will end next year after its tenth season.

Bowen told DeGeneres, "They're my family! There's going to be a lot of tears. There's going to be a lot, 'It's our first last table read of the season.' And it will go on for 22 episodes like that."

Modern Family has won 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Bowen taking home the gold statue twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011 and 2012.

Modern Family, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC