Pauley Perrette Reveals Her 'NCIS' Exit Was Due to 'Multiple Physical Assaults'

NCIS' recently departed star Pauley Perrette has come forward on social media with claims that physical assaults influenced her decision to leave the CBS series after 15 seasons.

In a long statement posted to Twitter, the actress seems to imply that her choice actually had nothing to do with the network, her pay, or co-stars — all of which had been rumors. The sequence of four lengthy tweets began with the actress writing, "I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me."

Perrette, who is known for being relatively private, surprised many with her candidness. "If you believe them? Please leave me alone," she continued. "You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."

It didn't end there though. "Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans' Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people," Perrette added. "But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime."

Perrette's implication is alarming, shedding light on an environment many fans never knew existed. "There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine,'" she wrote. "No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it."

She didn't clarify who committed these abuses against her, but Perrette's conviction is clear — she wants people to know the truth.

"I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying," she concluded. "I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

The actress who formerly played Abby Sciuto revealed just enough insight regarding her exit, but not enough to expose her abuser. Her brave admission surely won't go unnoticed, but only time will tell if those who harmed Perrette will be brought to justice.