Is 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Really Ending? (VIDEO)

Could HBO's late night personality, John Oliver be done with Last Week Tonight for good?

The comedian appeared in Sunday night's episode and confused many when he packed up his stage in the final moments, saying, "That is our series, thank you so much for watching, goodbye forever, everyone. I regret nothing."

You see, this all stemmed from a (sort of joke) gift from Russell Crowe. The actor recently auctioned off some of his movie memorabilia — including Crowe's jock strap from Cinderella Man, his vest from Les Miserables, his director chair from American Gangster, and his hood from Robin Hood.

Oliver purchased many of the pieces and sent the memorabilia to Blockbuster's sole remaining store in Alaska. Since then, Crowe has been looking for a way to honor the late night host's generosity, and this week, he revealed he'd donated the money in Oliver's name to a ward for chlamydia-stricken koalas in Australia.

In a video, originally posted on Crowe's Twitter page, Bindi, Terri, and Robert Irwin revealed "The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward." Oliver then quipped that this was his main goal for the show from the beginning, and now that it's been achieved there's no reason to keep working. After that, he and his crew dismantled the set.

So is it really the end? No, at least it doesn't seem that way. Back in September, HBO picked up the show for at least three more seasons of 30 episodes each. This will keep the show on air through at least 2020. Not to mention, TV listings have the show returning for a new episode next Sunday.

While fans can breathe a sigh of relief, it's easy to see why Oliver pulled this routine — it was utterly hilarious. For the full segment, watch the full video below.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Streaming now, HBO Go