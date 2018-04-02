John Oliver Slams Sinclair Broadcast Group for Making Anchors Read the Same Script

John Oliver has never shied away from tough topics or from going after extreme political and media groups.

On the latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight, the host ripped into the Sinclair Broadcast Group for a recent decision affecting most of their local news stations.

The telecom company has apparently been making its anchors on local CBS, ABC, Fox, The CW, and NBC news syndicates repeat the same "warning" to viewers, including lines like:

"We are concerned about the troubling trend of one-sided news stories plaguing our country."

"The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media.”

"Some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias."

"This is extremely dangerous to our democracy." Check out the stitched together clips: How America's largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump's war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018

"Nothing says we value independent media like dozens of reporters forced to repeat the same message over and over again like members of a brainwashed cult," Oliver pointed out. "I guess what I’m saying here, Sinclair, is, as a news organization, you make no sense."

Watch Oliver's warning below:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Sundays, 11/10c, HBO