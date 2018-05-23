'Empire' Season 4 Finale: EP Warns Music Label Is at Risk

The Lyons won’t be sleeping on Empire's season finale!

“The battle is on for the empire that Cookie and Lucious built,” warns executive producer Brett Mahoney, verifying that the recently revealed partnership between competing music mogul Eddie (Forest Whitaker) and a vengeful Anika (Grace Byers) is a serious threat.

“The Lyons see their beloved record label slipping through their fingers.” Worse, the closer-than-ever couple (Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard) is also set to deal with trouble on the home front. Hints Mahoney, “One of their cubs is in mortal jeopardy.”

Empire, Season Finale, Wednesday, May 23, 8/7c, Fox