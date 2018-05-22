'Law & Order: SVU' Finale: EP Michael Chernuchin Says 'Something Terrible Happens'

TV’s current longest-running drama, Law & Order: SVU, caps its 19th season with a hostage crisis — as well as a tragedy for the sex-crimes team.

The story starts with a young woman holding a man at gunpoint with no idea that the ordeal is being streamed live on the darknet through a camera in the apartment. “The cops get a tip and try to locate the camera,” executive producer Michael Chernuchin explains.

When they do, it’s Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to the rescue. But even with her on the case, things go south during the investigation and, Chernuchin reveals, “something terrible happens to one of our characters.”

Law & Order: SVU, Season 19 Finale, Thursday, May 23, 9/8c, NBC