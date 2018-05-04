Kentucky Derby 2018 TV Schedule, Post Time, Odds, Contenders & More

The field heads into the first turn during the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 144th Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville for the start of horse racing’s Triple Crown season on Saturday, May 5. Among the top contenders are Justify, Audible, Good Magic, Mendelssohn, Bolt d’Oro, Vino Rosso, Magnum Moon and My Boy Jack.

One of the top stories to keep an eye on is Justify's chance to break the Curse of Apollo. A horse that didn't race as a 2-year-old hasn't won the Kentucky Derby since Apollo did it in 1882.

Of course, the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” demands several hours of prerace hype. NBC airs all the pageantry, including lots of interviews with celebrities and analysis of their weird hats, garish suits and expensive mint juleps.

NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby features hosts Bob Costas and Mike Tirico; NBCSN host Laffit Pincay III; analysts Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey; handicappers Eddie Olczyk and Britney Eurton; reporters Donna Brothers, Carolyn Manno and Kenny Rice; and race caller Larry Collmus.

NBC figure skating analysts Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski return as fashion and lifestyle experts, along with NBC News weather anchor and correspondent Dylan Dreyer. NASCAR features reporter Rutledge Wood and Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden also contribute to NBC Sports Group’s coverage.

Kentucky Derby 2018 TV Schedule

Saturday, May 5

Noon/11c: Kentucky Derby Prep, NBCSN/NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App

2:30/1:30c: Kentucky Derby, NBC/NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App

Post time is scheduled at 6:34pm ET, but the race likely won't start until about 10 minutes later.

Kentucky Derby 2018 Post Positions and Odds

Gate Horse Morning-Line Odds

1 Firenze Fire 50-1

2 Free Drop Billy 30-1

3 Promises Fulfilled 30-1

4 Flameaway 30-1

5 Audible 8-1

6 Good Magic 12-1

7 Justify 3-1

8 Lone Sailor 50-1

9 Hofburg 20-1

10 My Boy Jack 30-1

11 Bolt d’Oro 8-1

12 Enticed 30-1

13 Bravazo 50-1

14 Mendelssohn 5-1

15 Instilled Regard 50-1

16 Magnum Moon 6-1

17 Solomini 30-1

18 Vino Rosso 12-1

19 Noble Indy 30-1

20 Combatant 50-1