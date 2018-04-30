White House Correspondents' Association Apologizes for Michelle Wolf's Controversial Speech

Jessica Napoli
C-SPAN

Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue raised a few eyebrows — both in the audience and on social media.

The debate continues on Twitter about which jokes may have gone too far and if the comedian should have used this platform in a different way. However, it's now clear where the White House Correspondents' Association stands: President Margaret Talev released a statement confirming the organization was not happy about her remarks.

"Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people," she wrote. "Unfortunately the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”

Talev also called out Wolf for her comment about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was seated onstage during the dinner, and thanked Sanders (who is the White House Press Secretary) for her "grace through the program."

The joke was: "She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies."

Wolf responded on Twitter with, "Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials ... All these jokes were about her despicable behavior."

And plenty of the Daily Show alum's fellow comedians and actors stuck by her:

 

Watch the full, uncensored speech below:

