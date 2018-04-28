Amy's Bachelorette Party Goes Awry in This 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Clip (VIDEO)

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy's (Melissa Fumero) big day is getting closer, and they're celebrating with bachelor and bachelorette parties in the latest episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"Bachelor-ette" will feature two distinctly different parties for each of them, but both will go awry in their own ways. In an exclusive clip below, get a look at Amy's bachelorette party that's on the brink of being a snooze-fest.

While playing a game of "Never have I ever," Amy's friends including Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Gina (Chelsea Peretti) are bored over the bride's lack of experiences.

"We've done, like, nine rounds of this and you haven't drunk once," Rosa complains. "Maybe we should play something else that actually gets you drunk. I love you dude, but you haven't had the craziest life."

"That's not true!" Amy protests.

Ultimately, this proves to be a mistake when Amy finally reveals she had a one night stand with a "guy from a band." The catch? Said guy from band also happens to be from the band that's scheduled to play her wedding.

Take an exclusive peek at the scene here:

Talk about awkward. Fans will just have to see how things go down when "Bachelor-ette" airs Sunday, April 29. Viewers should also expect to see Jake's party struggle with a scavenger hunt of Charles's (Joe Lo Truglio) design.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sundays, 8:30/7:30c, Fox