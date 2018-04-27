Two Former NBC News Employees Accuse Tom Brokaw of Sexual Harassment

The same day that Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault, respected news anchor Tom Brokaw was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by two former colleagues.

The allegations were brought to light in an article for The Washington Post, where two women claim Brokaw made unwanted advances towards them in the '90s. Focusing on reporters from NBC and sexual misconduct, the article broached the Brokaw topic rather casually.

The two women — Linda Vester and one woman who remains anonymous — tell very similar stories.

Vester, who was an NBC correspondent and in her 20s at the time of the alleged incident, claims that Brokaw made unsolicited advances towards her on two different occasions. During one of those incidents, Vester says that Brokaw tried to kiss her. She didn't file a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, the anonymous accuser, who was a production assistant with NBC in the '90s, claims Brokaw was inappropriate with her, as well.

Brokaw denied both accusations, claiming that they weren't accurate or true.

"I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” Brokaw said in a statement issued by NBC to The Washington Post.

“The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other."

While the accusations remain fresh, it is once again a case of he-said-she-said, but in this #MeToo climate, the fate of Brokaw's career and long-standing reputation could very well be up in the air.