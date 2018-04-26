Charlie Rose to Reportedly Host a Series About Men Disgraced by #MeToo Scandals

Last fall, Harvey Weinstein was revealed to have sexually harassed and assaulted nearly 100 women over the course of his career, and it opened the floodgates on a number of Hollywood men who have abused their power — including TV's own Charlie Rose.

And in spite of Rose's public shaming, we're now hearing that the longtime anchor — who had previously created a legacy as one of the most trusted men in journalism with Charlie Rose, 60 Minutes, and CBS This Morning — is returning to TV, hosting a series about men who have been brought down by the #MeToo movement.

The revelation of Rose's impending TV gig was made by Page Six, who claimed to have heard that former Vanity Fair and Daily Beast editor Tina Brown was asked to produce a #MeToo-centric show with the 76-year-old former newsman at the helm.

Though there's no confirmation from Rose, Brown, or any network attached (Page Six mentions Netflix as a possibility), the series is reported to feature scandalized men like comedian Louis C.K. and Rose's fellow network news alum Matt Lauer as interview subjects.

Stay tuned as more details emerge on this developing story.