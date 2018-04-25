NFL Draft 2018 TV Schedule: Three Days, Seven Rounds, Five Different Networks

Former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen is expected to be one of the top players selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is perhaps the biggest sports event in which nothing really happens. Some names are read, new hats are worn, football jerseys are held up for photo ops, and every NFL fan has already made up his or her mind about how great or terrible a selected player is before he has even stepped on the field.

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, April 26, beginning at 8/7c. The NFL Draft will air on five different networks over three days and seven rounds. FOX and ABC are airing NFL Draft coverage for the first time.

The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick, and they’ll look at top prospects like USC QB Sam Darnold, Wyoming QB Josh Allen, Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, NC State DE Bradley Chubb and Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson.

2018 NFL Draft TV Schedule

Thursday, April 26

Round 1 8/7c, ESPN & FOX/NFL Network

Friday, April 27

Rounds 2-3 7/6c, ESPN, ESPN2, & FOX/NFL Network

Saturday, April 28

Rounds 4-7 noon/11c, ABC/ESPN & NFL Network

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

3. Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

5. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

6. Derwin James, S, Florida State

7. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

8. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

9. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

10. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

NFL Draft Round 1 Order

1. Cleveland

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets from Indianapolis

4. Cleveland from Houston

5. Denver

6. Indianapolis from New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay

8. Chicago

9. San Francisco

10. Oakland

11. Miami

12. Buffalo from Cincinnati

13. Washington

14. Green Bay

15. Arizona

16. Baltimore

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle

19. Dallas

20. Detroit

21. Cincinnati from Buffalo

22. Buffalo from Kansas City

23. New England from Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina

25. Tennessee

26. Atlanta

27. New Orleans

28. Pittsburgh

29. Jacksonville

30. Minnesota

31. New England

32. Philadelphia