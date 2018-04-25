NFL Draft 2018 TV Schedule: Three Days, Seven Rounds, Five Different Networks
The NFL Draft is perhaps the biggest sports event in which nothing really happens. Some names are read, new hats are worn, football jerseys are held up for photo ops, and every NFL fan has already made up his or her mind about how great or terrible a selected player is before he has even stepped on the field.
The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, April 26, beginning at 8/7c. The NFL Draft will air on five different networks over three days and seven rounds. FOX and ABC are airing NFL Draft coverage for the first time.
The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick, and they’ll look at top prospects like USC QB Sam Darnold, Wyoming QB Josh Allen, Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, NC State DE Bradley Chubb and Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson.
2018 NFL Draft TV Schedule
Thursday, April 26
Round 1 8/7c, ESPN & FOX/NFL Network
Friday, April 27
Rounds 2-3 7/6c, ESPN, ESPN2, & FOX/NFL Network
Saturday, April 28
Rounds 4-7 noon/11c, ABC/ESPN & NFL Network
Mike Mayock's Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
2. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
3. Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
5. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
6. Derwin James, S, Florida State
7. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
8. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
9. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
10. Vita Vea, DT, Washington
NFL Draft Round 1 Order
1. Cleveland
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets from Indianapolis
4. Cleveland from Houston
5. Denver
6. Indianapolis from New York Jets
7. Tampa Bay
8. Chicago
9. San Francisco
10. Oakland
11. Miami
12. Buffalo from Cincinnati
13. Washington
14. Green Bay
15. Arizona
16. Baltimore
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle
19. Dallas
20. Detroit
21. Cincinnati from Buffalo
22. Buffalo from Kansas City
23. New England from Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina
25. Tennessee
26. Atlanta
27. New Orleans
28. Pittsburgh
29. Jacksonville
30. Minnesota
31. New England
32. Philadelphia