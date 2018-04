NBA Playoffs 2018 First Round TV Schedule

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are the top seed in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

The long grind of the NBA playoffs tips off with first-round action on Saturday, April 14, featuring four games on ESPN/ABC. TNT's playoff coverage begins with a tripleheader on Sunday.

2018 NBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change. TBD = To Be Determined * = If Necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 8 Washington Wizards vs. No. 1 Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Saturday, April 14: Washington at Toronto, 5:30pm, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 17: Washington at Toronto, 7pm, NBA TV

Game 3: Friday, April 20: Toronto at Washington, 8pm, ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday, April 22: Toronto at Washington, 6pm, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 25: Washington at Toronto, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 27: Toronto at Washington, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 29: Washington at Toronto, TBD

No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Sunday, April 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 1pm, TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, April 17: Milwaukee at Boston, 8pm, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 20: Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30pm, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 22: Boston at Milwaukee, 1pm, ABC

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 24: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 26: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 28: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TNT

No. 6 Miami Heat vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Saturday, April 14: Miami at Philadelphia, 8pm, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 16: Miami at Philadelphia, 8pm, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 19: Philadelphia at Miami, 7pm, TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 21: Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30pm, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 24: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 26: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 28: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD, TNT

No. 5 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1: Sunday, April 15: Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30pm, ABC

Game 2: Wednesday, April 18: Indiana at Cleveland, 7pm, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 20: Cleveland at Indiana, 7pm, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 22: Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30pm, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 25: Indiana at Cleveland, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 27: Cleveland at Indiana, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 29: Indiana at Cleveland, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 1 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Sunday, April 15: Minnesota at Houston, 9pm, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, April 18: Minnesota at Houston, 8pm, TNT

Game 3: Saturday, April 21: Houston at Minnesota, 7:30pm, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, April 23: Houston at Minnesota, 8pm, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 25: Minnesota at Houston, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 27: Houston at Minnesota, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 29: Minnesota at Houston, TBD

No. 7 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Saturday, April 14: San Antonio at Golden State, 3pm, ABC

Game 2: Monday, April 16: San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30pm, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 19: Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30pm, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 22: Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30pm, ABC

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 24: San Antonio at Golden State, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 26: Golden State at San Antonio, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 28: San Antonio at Golden State, TBD, TNT

No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1: Saturday, April 14: New Orleans at Portland, 10:30pm, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 17: New Orleans at Portland, 10:30pm, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 19: Portland at New Orleans, 9pm, NBA TV

Game 4: Saturday, April 21: Portland at New Orleans, 5pm, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 24: New Orleans at Portland, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, April 26: Portland at New Orleans, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, April 28: New Orleans at Portland, TBD, TNT

No. 5 Utah Jazz vs. No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Sunday, April 15: Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30pm, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, April 18: Utah at Oklahoma City, 8pm, NBA TV

Game 3: Saturday, April 21: Oklahoma City at Utah, 10pm, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, April 23: Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30pm, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 25: Utah at Oklahoma City, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 27: Oklahoma City at Utah, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 29: Utah at Oklahoma City, TBD