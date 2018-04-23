Michael J. Fox Is Recovering After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

Family Ties alumnus and Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox is recovering after undergoing a recent spinal procedure.

The actor, who is currently guest-starring in ABC's Designated Survivor alongside Kiefer Sutherland, reportedly had spinal surgery last week. Fox had to cancel an appearance at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada, which prompted fan concern.

"Whoa! This is heavy. Michael J Fox is not able to be with us at #CalgaryExpo," read a tweet via the Calgary Expo's Twitter page on April 2. The actor was expected to appear at the convention taking place between April 26 and 29.

Whoa! This is heavy. Michael J Fox is not able to be with us at #CalgaryExpo. We received the following message from his publicist to share with you all - “Due to unforeseen circumstances in his schedule Michael J. Fox is not available to attend.”

Leslie Sloane, a rep for Fox, revealed to People that the actor had undergone spinal surgery but was recovering. The rep also confirmed that the 56-year-old is on the road to recovery despite the seriousness of his condition.

"He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer," Sloane added. Fox has openly battled Parkinson's Disease for 20 years, and has been living with it for 27.

With recent roles on shows like The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more, Fox has proven that he won't let this illness slow him down. His current stint on Designated Survivor reunites him with Bright Lights, Big City co-star Kiefer Sutherland. Fox plays Ethan West and will appear again in the April 25 episode, "Capacity."

There's been no word about whether this surgery is related to Fox's Parkinson's, but it's good to hear that he's on the mend.

