'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed for Season 15 by ABC

Grey Sloan Memorial is staying open for business.

While it's not a huge surprise given it's strong ratings in its current fourteenth season (which wraps up on May 17), ABC's president, Channing Dungey, announced on Friday that the network has officially picked up Grey's Anatomy for a fifteenth season.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way,” said Dungey in a press release. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

The renewal makes Grey's ABC's longest-running primetime drama series

ABC’s longest-running primetime drama series, Grey's is ABC's number 1 drama with the 18-49 demographic and is tied with the network's freshman medical drama, The Good Doctor, as the number two broadcast drama. And while cast members and fan favorites Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw are departing the series after this season, the show has lost notable cast members before like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Sara Ramirez, T.R. Knight and Patrick Dempsey and is still going strong. Original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr., will more than likely be back next season.

Shondaland, the production company of super producer Shonda Rhimes, may have seen the run of its popular Scandal come to an end on Thursday but drama How to Get Away With Murder is expected back for a fifth season. Also, freshman series Station 19 (the Grey's spin-off) and legal drama For the People could also return for second seasons. ABC will announce its full slate of renewals for the 2018-19 season next month during upfronts week in New York City.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC