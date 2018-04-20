Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw Film Final 'Grey's Anatomy' Scenes — Shonda Rhimes & Ellen Pompeo React

It is the end of an era as Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw finish out their series run.

The actresses wrapped their final scenes just as another Shondaland series, Scandal, aired its series finale. The occasion spurred Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes and star Ellen Pompeo to share some sweet words about the departing fan favorites.

In March, it was announced that both Drew and Capshaw — who play Dr. April Kepner and Dr. Arizona Robbins, respectively — would be departing the wildly-popular ABC medical drama, much to fans' displeasure.

Their final episode won't air for a few more weeks, but during their final scenes, Capshaw shared short acknowledgments on Twitter, while Rhimes and Pompeo went more in depth with their goodbyes.

That’s a series wrap for Dr. April Kepner. What a beautiful ride! 😘❤️😘❤️ — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) April 20, 2018

That’s a series wrap for Arizona Robbins...wow, wow, wow. — Jessica Capshaw (@JessicaCapshaw) April 20, 2018

Pompeo posted two individual tributes for her co-stars on Instagram. For Drew, she wrote, "THANK YOU to this [email protected] you served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it's been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you."

In honor of Capshaw, she shared, "Boom... @thank you @jessicacapshaw for bringing it the way you have brought it for 10 amazing years... what a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history. Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community... making a difference and making it all look so easy..."

As for Rhimes, she posted a touching tribute, writing, "Today, in the midst of scheduled mania of #scandal series finale, two beautifully talented women filmed their last scenes at #greysanatomy. Having these things happen at the same time is almost impossible to process. I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah.

"To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant," she continued. "A social media post won't cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters."

The Season 14 finale of Grey's Anatomy will air on May 17 prior to the Station 19 season finale. With less than a month to go, there's only a little time left for fans to prepare for this emotional goodbye.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC