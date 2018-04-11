TLC to Air Original Film About JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette's Mysterious Wedding

The Kennedy family has always been a fascination of the American people, and now TLC is looking at the (somewhat) younger generation: John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wedding to Carolyn Bessette.

Tuesday, the network announced a two-hour TV movie is in the works about the couple. The current working title for the project is JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: A Camelot Wedding.

In the '90s Kennedy and Bessette were one of the hottest couples. Sought after by the paparazzi, the pair did everything in their power to avoid the spotlight. Though in a life that was largely public, JFK Jr. was able to avoid publicity around his private wedding in September 1996. The ceremony was held in a chapel on Cumberland Island off the coast of Georgia.

According to Deadline the official logline says the special will include never-before-seen moments from the private event.

"TLC takes viewers inside the couple’s lives with never-before-seen footage from their fairytale wedding. The two-hour special celebrates JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s life and incredible love for one another, capturing their wedding weekend on Cumberland Island, GA for a first-hand look at everything from the joyful rehearsal dinner, to the magical ceremony, to the intimate reception."

Commentary from wedding guests will be included in the film.

The movie was announced in advance of another hyped-up wedding: that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

No premiere date has been set, but check back for more details as they become available.

JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: A Camelot Wedding, Coming soon, TLC