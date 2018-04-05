'Dancing With the Stars': 3 Big Names to Compete in Athletes-Only Season

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold were crowned winners of the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars last November, and during the finale it was announced that the competition series' upcoming 26th season would be short but oh-so-sweet.

Host Tom Bergeron announced, "We’re going to see you in the spring for a special four-week all-athletes edition of Dancing With the Stars!"

ABC confirmed the news: "Ten athletes from all corners of the sports world will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete on the ballroom floor for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy."

Well, the time has come! Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is premiering in just a few weeks and some of the cast has been announced. The high-profile athletes include:

Tonya Harding

The former professional figure skater, 47, almost made it to the 1994 Winter Olympics. But her life and career were ruined when her ex-husband and bodyguard hired a man to hurt fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Adam Rippon

The figure skater, 28, took the Internet and world by storm at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. He won bronze in the Team Event, but his interviews and tweets really stole the show.

Jamie Anderson

She's a professional snowboarder who won gold in Women's Slopestyle Event in PyeongChang and silver in the big air event. The 27-year-old previously won a gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, Season Premiere, Monday, April 30, 8/7c, ABC