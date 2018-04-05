'Shotmakers' Trailer: Preview Golf Channel's New Competition Series (VIDEO)

Shotmakers is a new, innovative competition coming to Golf Channel—and you won't want to miss it.

The series pits nine mixed teams of two players who put their shot-making precision to the test in a high-pressure, fast-paced contest for cash and prizes at Topgolf in Las Vegas.

'Shotmakers' Is a Game-Changer for Golf Channel This Spring See golf in a whole new way when Golf Channel premieres its new show on April 9.

The seven-part series airs Mondays and Tuesdays beginning April 9, with the finale airing April 30.

Check out this exclusive new Shotmakers trailer from Golf Channel:

Shotmakers, Premiere, Monday, April 9, 9/8c, Golf Channel