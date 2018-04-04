2018 Masters Tournament Gets Boost From Tiger Woods' Return

Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018

Once again, the golf world is experiencing the "Tiger Effect."

Tiger Woods will play in his first major championship since 2015 when he tees off Thursday, April 5, at The Masters. He's No. 103 in the Official World Golf Ranking, yet he's somehow the favorite to win his fifth career green jacket at Augusta National this weekend. His comeback is arguably the biggest story of the tournament.

Spain's Sergio Garcia won his first and long-awaited major title in a playoff at last year’s Masters, breaking his 0-73 career record in major tournaments.

Other top names among the favorites at Augusta this year include Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Phil Mickelson.

ESPN airs the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday. The third and final rounds air Saturday and Sunday on CBS. And if you're looking for Woods' tee time on Thursday, it's 10:42am ET.

2018 Masters Tournament TV and Digital Platform Schedule

Thursday, April 5

First Round: 3-7:30pm ET, ESPN/WatchESPN

Friday, April 6

Second Round: 3-7:30pm ET, ESPN/WatchESPN

Saturday, April 7

Third Round: 3-7pm ET, CBS/Masters Live

Sunday, April 8

Final Round: 2-7pm ET, CBS/Masters Live