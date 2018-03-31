Steven R. McQueen Talks Going ‘Home By Spring’ for His New Hallmark Movie

Would you chuck a relationship with dreamy Steven R. McQueen for a career in the big city?

That’s what happens for the ambitious Loretta Johnson (The Shannara Chronicles‘ Poppy Drayton) in the new Hallmark film, Home By Spring. Lorette lets her career ambitions take the lead in her choice to leave small-town Louisiana—the film was shot on-location in Saint Francisville, Louisiana—and her steady-as-a-rock boyfriend, Wayne Hendricks (McQueen).

McQueen, best known for his work on NBC’s Chicago Fire and the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, explains of his character, “Wayne is a guy from a small town and he’s very happy with things the way that they are… until there’s a hitch in his plans.”

That hitch is Loretta leaving him for the big city. “Wayne can be a bit set in his ways and when Loretta leaves, he shuts a part of his mind off,” the 29-year-old adds.

But when Loretta comes back to town for a business opportunity—which involves her pretending to be her respected boss—things get more than a little complicated. “When she shows back up,” the actor says, “it definitely throws him off.”

But will love bring the pair back together, even with Loretta’s ever-growing ambitions? We’ll have to tune in and find out when the movie airs Saturday.

Home By Spring, Saturday, 9/8c, Hallmark.