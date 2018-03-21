Netflix Whips up a Batch of Controversy With Male-Dominated ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’

Netflix recently dropped the trailer and announced the subjects for Season 4 of David Gelb’s documentary series Chef’s Table: Pastry, which launches April 13 and will be a four-part look inside the lives and kitchens of the world’s most renowned international pastry chefs.

Each episode focuses on a single chef, which this season will include:

  • Christina Tosi, Milk Bar (United States)
  • Corrado Assenza, Caffé Ficilia (Italy)
  • Jordi Roca, El Celler de Can Roca (Spain)
  • Will Goldfarb, Room4Dessert (Indonesia)

Check out the new season trailer here:

Strangely—considering that of all the top kitchen professions, which are usually held by men, pastry chef is a largely female-centric career, and that women tend to dominate the awards in that industry—Christina Tosi (whom you may also recognize as a judge on Fox’s MasterChef) is the only woman featured this season.

As Maura Judkis pointed out in a Washington Post article questioning the latest Chef’s Table: Pastry casting, Outstanding Pastry Chef is the only chef category in which women made up all the nominees among this year’s prestigious James Beard Award nominations.

Judkis also noted the overall lack of accurate representation on the show, citing the fact that of 18 episodes so far, only five female pastry chefs have been featured.

And she wasn’t the only one to notice. As soon as the trailer and chef announcements were made by Netflix, Twitter weighed in to let them know that something was off with this latest serving of Chef’s Table: Pastry:

For his part, David Gelb responded to some users on Twitter acknowledging their points, so perhaps future seasons will see a better representation of chefs:

Chef’s Table: Pastry Season 4, Available Friday, April 13, Netflix

