11 Cooking & Travel Shows for Foodies to Stream (PHOTOS)

Netflix

The Chef Show

When you’re Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man and The Lion King, you have your choice of famous collaborators. So Favreau, inspired by his experience making the 2014 film Chef, called on L.A. superstar chef Roy Choi to teach him what it takes to make it in a restaurant kitchen.

Favreau recruits plenty of familiar faces on the way — not only America’s best chefs, but also actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Seth Rogen and Tom Holland, bridging the worlds of cooking and entertainment. Expect a mix of food porn, learning, and straight talk from chefs.