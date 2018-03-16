Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Series Casts ‘The 100’ Star Tati Gabrielle as Villain

The ever-growing Sabrina cast has just added another name to its roster—Tati Gabrielle.

The 100 actress will join previously announced cast members Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Miranda Otto and Ross Lynch in the upcoming Netflix series.

Gabrielle’s series regular role on the show is opposite Shipka’s Sabrina as she’ll play the protagonist’s main antagonist, Prudence. According to a Deadline article, Prudence “nurses a deep, personal, and possibly life-threatening grudge against Sabrina.”

As a student as the Academy of Unseen Arts, Prudence heads a trio of witches that call themselves the Weird Sisters. While the main conflict between her and the show’s heroine Sabirna Spellman remains a secret, the threat of a “life-threatening grudge,” is a good sign that the adversaries will swap more than words with each other when it comes to fights.

Either way, the more casting announcements that are made, the closer fans are to this Riverdale-Archie Comics spin-off. Gabrielle’s addition is also proving that the series is recruiting some high-caliber, young actors. Since Prudence is part of a trio, it’s likely that casting regarding the other two witches will be announced in the coming days.

Hopefully, a title will be coming soon, as the series inspired by the comic-book series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina remains unnamed at this time.