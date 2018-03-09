WATCH: Tensions Rise While Treating a Patient on Fox’s ‘The Resident’

(L-R): Matt Czuchry, Melina Kanakaredes, guest star Stephen McKinley Henderson and guest star Vernee Watson in the "Elopement" episode of Fox's The Resident

In “The Elopement,” the all-new Monday, March 12, episode of Fox’s new midseason medical drama The Resident, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) goes head-to-head with Lane (Melina Kanakaredes) when he disagrees with her over a treatment plan for a terminal cancer patient.

Tensions rise when Jude (guest star Warren Christie) inserts himself in the middle by offering to perform the invasive procedure Conrad is fighting against.

Meanwhile, when a VIP patient crosses the line with Nic (Emily VanCamp), she must devise a strategy on how to stand her ground and combat the situation. And Bell (Bruce Greenwood) realizes he’ll need Mina’s (Renée Wilson) hands more than ever.

Check out a sneak preview of some of the action from the new episode in this exclusive clip below:

The Resident, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox