‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 Guest Judges Announced

The stars on RuPaul’s Drag Race just keep getting brighter.

On Thursday, VH1 announced the guest judges for the drag competition’s upcoming 10th season, and while it’s going to be tough to top tonight’s appearance by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on the latest episode of All Stars, there will be no shortage of boldface names when the series returns on March 22.

Joining regular judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews this season will be none other than mega-watt divas Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain and Courtney Love. Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Lena Dunham, Padma Lakshmi and Billy Eichner are just a few of the other celebs who will stop by to weigh in on the new crop of queens. Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will all make special appearances throughout the season.

What should be a triumphant return for the beloved show has been clouded slightly by its host’s recent comments about trans contestants. In an interview with The Guardian earlier this month, RuPaul sparked outrage when he suggested that he probably would not allow transgender women to compete on Drag Race once they had begun their transition. The drag icon later apologized for the comments on Twitter, but the apparent absence of any trans judges on the upcoming season is hard to ignore.

Check out the full roster of Season 10 guests below:

Guest Judges

Christina Aguilera

Shania Twain

Lena Dunham

Halsey

Abbi Jacobson

Ilana Glazer

Kate Upton

Billy Eichner

Kumail Nanjiani

Emily V. Gordon

Padma Lakshmi

Courtney Love

Nico Tortorella

Audra McDonald

Ashanti

Logan Browning

Tisha Campbell-Martin

Carrie Preston

Andrew Rannells

Miles Heizer

Todrick Hall

Lizzo

Special Guest Appearances

Stephen Colbert

Andy Cohen

Cheyenne Jackson

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10, Thursdays beginning March 22, 8/7c, VH1