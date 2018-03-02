Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Joins ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Maya Thurman-Hawke at New York Fashion Week - February 2018
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Maya Thurman-Hawke

Let the speculation begin—fans are one step closer to the next season of Stranger Things, as Netflix just announced some exciting casting news.

Fan favorite guest star Priah Ferguson—Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) pint-sized, sassy sister Erica—has been bumped up to full-time cast member for Season 3. But that’s not all!

via GIPHY

Maya Thurman-Hawke—yes, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s daughter—will join the cast as an “alternative girl” named Robin. Other than that, there’s little information on this new character, but if Maya’s genes are any indication, she’ll likely do great at whatever her role requires.

'Stranger Things,' 'Will & Grace' and 'The Good Doctor' Joining PaleyFest 2018
Related

'Stranger Things,' 'Will & Grace' and 'The Good Doctor' Joining PaleyFest 2018

As far as the premise for the season, we don’t know much but creators, the Duffer Brothers, did reveal that the story will take place a year after the second season, this time, during the summer.

Ferguson and Hawke’s characters will become part of the action, uncovering new secrets and dark mysteries about the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Core cast members David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joey Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Cara Buono are all set to return.

'Stranger Things' Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix
Related

'Stranger Things' Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix

Season 2 newbies Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery will also be back in Hawkins for Season 3 as the clashing step-siblings.

Stranger Things, Streaming now, Netflix

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Stranger Things - Netflix

Stranger Things where to stream

Stranger Things

Caleb McLaughlin

David Harbour

Finn Wolfhard

Gaten Matarazzo

Millie Bobby Brown

Winona Ryder




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jensen Ackles and Jimmy Fallon —
1
Jensen Ackles Addresses ‘Supernatural’ Revival Possibility
Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
2
‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson Shares Worrying Update About Season 2
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 7
3
Ask Matt: When TV Shows Sing Out, Future of ‘Doctor Who’ & More
(left) Drew Carey on The Price is Right in shock after contestant won car on first try (right) contestant Alyssa Ludlow winning care on June 23, 2025
4
‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey’s Jaw Drops After Predicting Player’s Amazing Car Win
Jenny and Dave Marrs in Fixer to Fabulous
5
HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Gives New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Update