Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Joins ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Let the speculation begin—fans are one step closer to the next season of Stranger Things, as Netflix just announced some exciting casting news.

Fan favorite guest star Priah Ferguson—Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) pint-sized, sassy sister Erica—has been bumped up to full-time cast member for Season 3. But that’s not all!

Maya Thurman-Hawke—yes, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s daughter—will join the cast as an “alternative girl” named Robin. Other than that, there’s little information on this new character, but if Maya’s genes are any indication, she’ll likely do great at whatever her role requires.

As far as the premise for the season, we don’t know much but creators, the Duffer Brothers, did reveal that the story will take place a year after the second season, this time, during the summer.

Ferguson and Hawke’s characters will become part of the action, uncovering new secrets and dark mysteries about the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Core cast members David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joey Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Cara Buono are all set to return.

Season 2 newbies Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery will also be back in Hawkins for Season 3 as the clashing step-siblings.

Stranger Things, Streaming now, Netflix