‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Weighs in on Arie’s Final Three

Apparently, Arie Luyendyk Jr. needs a reminder that he signed up to be on The Bachelor—not Sister Wives. As the 36-year-old real-estate agent and race-car driver, aka the Kissing Bandit, heads into the finale in Peru, he’s faced with too many compelling choices. (At press time, three potential brides remained.)

“Part of this process is allowing yourself to fall for more than one person, and he really did that,” says host Chris Harrison. “He was very torn.” Here, we break down the embarrassment of riches.

Lauren Burnham, 25

It’s clear the soft-spoken salesperson makes Luyendyk go weak in the knees. “They probably have the strongest chemistry,” confirms Harrison. But it wasn’t until the gun-shy Burnham overcame her fears about getting her heart broken that romance truly soared. “Arie needs reassurance and affirmation,” Harrison says. “Once he got that from Lauren, he was sure he could count on their connection.”

Becca Kufrin, 27

The vibrant publicist was an early frontrunner, and she may just go the distance. “They’re attracted to each other, they challenge each other, and she’s ready to commit and give Arie that life he’s looking for,” Harrison says. “She checks off all of the boxes.” (And how. If she doesn’t get picked, could there be a more perfect candidate for the next Bachelorette?)

Kendall Long, 26

“Kendall exudes this calming energy, and Arie loves how she makes him feel. You can see he’s happy around her,” Harrison says of the creative director. Plus, the free spirit is the only gal in the bunch with a taxidermy collection!

