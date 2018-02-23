WATCH: Teaser for New ‘Hap and Leonard’ Installment Offers a Creepy ‘Welcome to Grovetown’

“Some say the devil never left this place,” a child’s voice eerily intones at the start of a new teaser spot for the third installment of SundanceTV‘s Hap and Leonard. “Some say he never will.”

“This place” is Grovetown, a Klan-infested enclave in East Texas. The teaser is billed, rather ironically, as a “Welcome to Grovetown,” and we’re told that “the black and white brothers found it out the hard way” about just what type of a decidedly unwelcoming place Grovetown, with its “crazy mean” populace, really is.

Those “brothers” (actually lifelong best friends) are Hap Collins (James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams), the heroes of this dramatic anthology series based on Joe R. Lansdale’s popular book series.

The latest installment is comprised of six episodes, and is inspired by Lansdale’s third Hap and Leonard book, The Two-Bear Mambo. It is set just before Christmas 1989, with the action beginning when Hap and Leonard scramble to locate Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack), who has gone missing in the white supremacist haven. Along the way, the two men “find themselves at odds with a cast of characters so tough they could chew the bumper off a pickup truck,” according to a delightfully country turn of phrase in a SundanceTV release.

Along with Purefoy, Williams and Mack, Cranston Johnson also returns as Det. Marvin Hanson. New to the ensemble cast for this installment are Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. as a cook at a local diner; Corbin Bernsen as the foul-mouthed, morally ambiguous head of the Grovetown Police Department; Andrew Dice Clay as a politically incorrect disc jockey; Laura Allen as a police officer described as “a tall drink of trouble”; and musician Curtis Harding.

Check out an exclusive peek at the “Welcome to Grovetown” teaser for Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo.



Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo, the third installment of the series, premieres Wednesday, March 7, at 10/9c on SundanceTV.