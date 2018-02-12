ID’s ‘He Lied About Everything’ Tells the Shocking True Tale of Love Gone Wrong (VIDEO)

Bella Barbiere
9 Comments
ID's 'He Lied About Everything'
© Discovery Communications, LLC
Benita Alexander and Paolo Macchiarini in Santorini, Greece

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Investigation Discovery premieres He Lied About Everything, a two-hour special that explores the love-affair-gone-wrong between award-winning NBC News producer Benita Alexander and world-renowned transplant surgeon Paolo Macchiarini.

Following a New York Times story on Macchiarini, Benita is sent to produce a television special about his new discovery in regenerative medicine. Sweeping her off her feet with many romantic gestures and getaways, Paolo makes the ultimate proposal in 2013. But the fairytale comes to an abrupt halt when she discovers he lied to her. What started as a dream relationship between two people at the height of their careers turned into a huge nightmare.

5 American Crime Stories That Could Be Used For Future Seasons
Related

5 American Crime Stories That Could Be Used For Future Seasons

Adding to the crumble of the brisk romance, Paolo leaves a horrifying amount of tragic despair to those in the medical field, including patients left to die, families broken, scattered medical research and a breakdown regarding the Nobel Peace Prize for medicine. It is up to Benita to use her investigative skills to uncover Paolo’s deceits.

“ID gives the viewer the opportunity to experience this along with Benita—the highs and the lows—and to discover, along with her, how… He Lied About Everything,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. “This is a see-to-believe tale, with many twists and turns that will leave viewers stunned.”

Check out a preview of He Lied About Everything here:

He Lied About Everything, Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8/7c, Investigation Discovery

He Lied About Everything

Benita Alexander

Paolo Macchiarini

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John Schneider at SiriusXM
1
John Schneider Under Secret Service Investigation After Calling for ‘Public Hanging’ of Biden
'S.W.A.T.,' '9-1-1,' and 'SVU'
2
Midseason 2024 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere Dates
Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes — 'Days of Our Lives'
3
Susan Seaforth Hayes Previews ‘Extremely Sentimental’ Christmas on ‘DAYS’
Nicole Franzel, Cameron Hardin, Frankie Grande, Josh Martinez, Taylor Hale, Britney Haynes, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, and Xavier Prather for 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'
4
‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’: Fans React After Dramatic Finale
Mike Farrell and Alan Alda on MASH
5
‘M*A*S*H’ Star Mike Farrell Reflects on Show’s Impact Ahead of Reunion Special