Black History Month: Your Definitive Guide to Specials, Movies and More

I Am Not Your Negro will air on PBS.

Black History Month is upon us, which means we're in for a number of shows, specials, and TV movies embracing the significance of the month. To ensure that you don't miss anything, we've made a definitive guide to all of the entertainment coming to you this February.

On C-Span, catch four different segments throughout the month, beginning with Lectures in History on February 17. Join Douglas Wilder, one of the first African American governors in U.S. history, as he discusses the rich history of Richmond, Virginia. See one of the original Freedom Riders, Henry "Hank" Thomas, in Oral Histories on February 18. The Civil War will share the history behind the slave emancipation on February 24, and Reel America will explore the way schools changed after Brown v. Board of Education in the episode, "A City Decides," on February 25.

TV One is gifting viewers with a retelling of the Rosa Parks story in Behind the Movement, starring Meta Golding as Parks. The original film will air February 11 on the network, and will explore Parks' influence in the bus boycotts in Montgomery, Alabama.

On the lineup at PBS are the already-streaming I Am Not Your Negro, as well as Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart. Viewers can also check out Africa's Great Civilizations. Beginning February 5, "viewers like you" can explore the history behind Nelson Mandela's wife in Winnie, and catch Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise on February 16.

On the Sundance Channel, they'll be airing the critically-acclaimed films Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington, and The Color Purple, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey. They'll also be showing Rosewood and Ghosts of Mississippi and multiple Roots miniseries marathons, with the first taking place February 10.

On the Smithsonian Channel starting February 19, watch Escape to the Dismal Swamp about discoveries being made in the woods of Virginia and North Carolina that could help rewrite the history of African American slaves. Premiering on February 26, The Lost Tapes of Malcolm X focuses on the civil rights leader with never-before-seen footage and recordings.

On February 11, viewers can see Power's Larenz Tate and Erica Ash (Survivor's Remorse) host Bounce's Trumpet awards. The event will honor Jermaine Dupri and more and features performers like Bow Wow and Estelle—all presented by CeeLo Green.

February 1

I Am Not Your Negro (PBS OnDemand)

Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS OnDemand)

Africa's Great Civilizations (PBS OnDemand)

February 5

Winnie (PBS) airs at 10/9c

February 10

Roots Miniseries Marathon (Sundance Channel) airs at 12/11c

February 11

Roots: The Next Generation Miniseries Marathon (Sundance Channel) airs at 11/10c

Behind The Movement (TV One) airs at 7/6c

February 12

Malcolm X (Sundance Channel) airs at 7/6c

Rosewood (Sundance Channel) airs at 11:30/10:30c

February 13

The Color Purple (Sundance Channel) airs at 7/6c

Ghosts of Mississippi (Sundance Channel) airs at 10:30/9:30c

February 16

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (PBS) airs at 9/8c

February 17

Lectures in History (C-Span) airs at 8/7c

February 18

Oral Histories (C-Span) airs at 10/9c

Queen Miniseries Marathon (Sundance Channel) airs at 2/1c

The Color Purple (Sundance Channel) airs at 8:15/7:15c

February 19

Roots Miniseries Marathon (Sundance Channel) airs at 10/9c

Escape to the Great Dismal Swamp (Smithsonian Channel) airs at 8/7c

Roots: The Gift (Sundance Channel) airs at 12/11c

February 24

The Civil War (C-Span) airs at 6/5c

February 25

Reel America (C-Span) airs at 4/3c

Malcolm X (Sundance Channel) airs at 7/6c

February 26

The Lost Tapes of Malcolm X (Smithsonian Channel) airs at 8/7c