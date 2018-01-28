Hillary Clinton and More Take on Trump by Reading 'Fire and Fury' at Grammys (VIDEO)

The Grammys 2018 didn't disappoint when it came to performances, with many moving, exciting, and generally surprising performances from Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Childish Gambino, and more. Where it was lacking was in non-musical viral moments.

Until Hillary Clinton showed up—yes, really. In a pre-taped segment during the CBS-airing awards show, host James Corden revealed that they were auditioning talent for a new Best Spoken Word Album contender: Michael Wolff's Donald Trump exposé, Fire and Fury.

Among those shown trying out for the narration role? John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled. They were all seen reading excerpts from the book addressing the president's combover, the lackluster attendance at his inauguration, and his alleged propensity for eating cheeseburgers in bed.

"I can't believe this! I can't believe that he really... this is how he lives his life?" Cardi asked incredulously.

All of those cameos earned laughs and applause, but no appearance got the same reaction as the former First Lady and Secretary of State. Reports from inside of Madison Square Garden say the audience was particularly excited to see her. Watch the full clip below: