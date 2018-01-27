2018 NHL All-Star Game: When & Where to Watch Hockey's Best in Action

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 and Wayne Simmonds #17 defend against Kyle Okposo #21 during the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game Semifinals

The NHL's best players hit the ice Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla., for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game 3-on-3 tournament.

For the third straight season, the All-Star format pits the four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific) against each other in a fast-paced, single-elimination tournament. Each game consists of two 10-minute halves with three skaters per team. Games go directly to a shootout if tied after 20 minutes.

This year's captains are Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) for the Metropolitan, Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning) for the Atlantic, P.K Subban (Nashville Predators) for the Central and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) in the Pacific.

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick calls the tournament for NBC, with analyst Mike Milbury and inside-the-glass analyst Brian Boucher.

“The addition of 3-on-3 has been one of the best things for the game, whether we’re talking about regular-season overtime or the exciting format of the All-Star Game," Boucher says. "As the minutes wind down, the intensity ratchets up, and I think it’s just the competitive nature of these players. You’re playing a game you want to win. The 3-on-3 allows them to bring out the best attributes in their game.”

The NHL All-Star Game also streams live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

2018 NHL All-Star Game, Sunday, January 28, 3:30/2:30c, NBC