Rank Your Favorite Boy Bands Before You Watch ABC’s ‘Boy Band’

Jayne Chacko
Comments
Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Christopher Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC at the 2000 Grammy Awards
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Jr., JC Chasez, Christopher Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Where do they rank among your favorite boy bands of all time?

Boy Band

 More

Every generation since the ’50s has had a boy band that teenage girls were obsessed with. The Beatles dominated the ’60s, Backstreet Boys (or perhaps *NSYNC?) ruled the ’90s and One Direction was America’s latest boy band heartthrobs.

But since 1D’s split in 2016, it’s time for a new group of guys to take the stage. ABC’s new music competition show Boy Band will form a six-member group from thousands of singers to be the next biggest boy band.

ABC Announces Summer Schedule: 'Battle of the Network Stars Revived, 'Still Star-Crossed' to Bow in May
Related

ABC Announces Summer Schedule: 'Battle of the Network Stars Revived, 'Still Star-Crossed' to Bow in May

But before you tune in, it’s time to settle the question every boy band fan has thought before: Who’s the greatest boy band of all time?

Tell us what you think by ranking your favorite boy bands below!

Boy Band, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 22, 8/7c, ABC

Boy Band




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Katie Couric attends Family Equality's Night at the Pier at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
1
Kate Couric Returning to NBC’s ‘Today’ – Why She’s Back on Show
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on The View
2
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Sharp Response to Kimmel’s Comeback
Howie Mandel, Mel B, Solange Kardinaly, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Semifinals Results, September 17, 2025, NBC.
3
‘AGT’s Top 10 Finalists Hit the Stage for Finale Performances
'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Finale, Part 1, NBC, September 23, 2025.
4
‘AGT’ Season 20 Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win the $1 Million Prize?
Jimmy Kimmel on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' June 2025.
5
Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Over Charlie Kirk’s Murder in Late-Night Return