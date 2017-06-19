Rank Your Favorite Boy Bands Before You Watch ABC’s ‘Boy Band’

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Jr., JC Chasez, Christopher Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Where do they rank among your favorite boy bands of all time?

Every generation since the ’50s has had a boy band that teenage girls were obsessed with. The Beatles dominated the ’60s, Backstreet Boys (or perhaps *NSYNC?) ruled the ’90s and One Direction was America’s latest boy band heartthrobs.

But since 1D’s split in 2016, it’s time for a new group of guys to take the stage. ABC’s new music competition show Boy Band will form a six-member group from thousands of singers to be the next biggest boy band.

But before you tune in, it’s time to settle the question every boy band fan has thought before: Who’s the greatest boy band of all time?

Tell us what you think by ranking your favorite boy bands below!

Boy Band, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 22, 8/7c, ABC