'Timeless' Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

The highly-anticipated second season of Timeless finally has a premiere date!

The decade-hopping drama is slated to return on March 11 with a 10-episode season run. Below is the official synopsis from NBC:

"From Eric Kripke (Revolution, Supernatural) and Shawn Ryan (The Shield), season two of this thrilling action-adventure series will pick up right where we left off with our heroes. We continue to race throughout history with our beloved team: Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), a scientist; Wyatt (Matt Lanter), a soldier; and Lucy (Abigail Spencer), a history professor, in an attempt to prevent the destruction of our world as we all know it. This season they’ll find an unlikely ally in their quest to ruin Rittenhouse, a deadly organization with plans to change history and reshape reality — even though Lucy’s family has been a part of Rittenhouse for centuries. Still making every effort not to affect the past themselves, they will visit 1692, 1917, 1941, 1981 and more. We’ll be introduced to the likes of Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr, William Randolph Hearst and a multitude of other influential people throughout history."

The peacock network also announced the three-hour season premiere of American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World will happen on March 11. Plus, on March 18, Neil Patrick Harris' new game show Genius Junior will debut along with the second season of Little Big Shots hosted by Steve Harvey.

See all of the premiere dates below:

American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World, Season Premiere, Sunday, March 11, 7/6c, NBC

Timeless, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 11, 10/9c, NBC

Little Big Shots, Season Premiere, Sunday, March 18, 7/6c, NBC

Genius Junior, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 18, 9/8c, NBC