'Superstore,' 'This Is Us,' and Oprah 2020 Make This Week's 'Cheers & Jeers' (VIDEO)
Review Adam Rose/NBC; Maarten de Boer/NBC; Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
The Golden Globes gave us plenty of reasons to applaud—mostly for a certain former talk show host—while the upcoming Super Bowl has us scratching our heads over the post-game programming. Also, how cute is America Ferrera and Superstore?
'The Walking Dead,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Outlander' and DC Comics on TV Make the Cut in TV Guide Magazine's 'Cheers & Jeers' (VIDEO)
And find out which shows got a thumbs down.
I sat down with the gang from The Celebrity Page to talk about these major situations in this week's round of Cheers & Jeers. So we hope you enjoy, but if you disagree, at least try to be civil in the comments.