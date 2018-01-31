'Alone Together': Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky Take the Friendship Test

Comics Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky are making millennials look good—and funny as hell—in their new comedy Alone Together, about smart, sarcastic misfit besties who don’t quite fit the picture-perfect L.A. mold. Since the costars are also real-life pals, we grilled them separately to see if their answers fit, um, together.

He Said

Benji Aflalo

How did you two meet?

At the Comedy Store. I offered to make her food one day—and since then it’s been an ongoing cycle of me watching her eat.

What was your first impression?

I thought she was really nice. She asked me a lot of questions, which is a great way to get on my good side, because I love talking about myself.

Describe the show in six words or less.

Selfish losers who want it all.

What’s the most embarrassing thing about Esther?

She’s smarter than me and a better actor, so that’s embarrassing to me.

If Alone Together were made into a movie, who would play your costar?

I’d do one of those casting calls at a Midwest mall and find a boy with a background in ballet, put a wig on him and feed him heavy food before every scene. That is the closest I could come to an Esther replacement.

She Said

Esther Povitsky

How did you two meet?

Doing open-mic nights at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

What was your first impression?

I think he might have been rude! Actually, maybe he was doing one of those “the game” things to me, where you’re mean to girls for no reason. It didn’t work, unless his goal was to be a freeloading best friend.

Describe the show in six words or less.

We’re never, ever getting together.

What’s the most embarrassing thing about Benji?

We live in an embarrassment-free zone. We thrive off of the things that would normally be embarrassing to someone else.

If Alone Together were made into a movie, who would play your costar?

[Singer-songwriter] Lana Del Rey. She’s nothing like Benji, but I just really want to hang out with her.

Alone Together, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8:30/7:30c, Freeform