All the Ways to Watch the Georgia vs. Alabama National Championship Game

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 leads the Crimson Tide against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 National Championship Game

When the Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ESPN is giving fans the chance to experience the game in 20 different ways.

In addition to the traditional game broadcast on ESPN, TV channels like ESPN2, ESPN Classic and ESPN Goal Line offer different vantages, audio and graphics, letting viewers customize their experience. ESPN3.com and the ESPN App also offer additional viewing options.

The ESPN National Championship MegaCast Channels include:



ESPN: Traditional telecast called by Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Tom Rinaldi reports on Alabama and Maria Taylor reports on Georgia.

ESPN2: Homers Telecast: A more casual and not-totally-objective take on the game, as Joe Tessitore and Landon Collins provide the Alabama fan's perspective, while Adam Amin and Aaron Murray call the Georgia angle.

ESPN Classic/ESPN3: Sounds of the Game: It's the traditional game telecast, but without commentators and an enhanced audio experience as though watching the game from the stands.

ESPN Goal Line: Command Center: A split-screen with simultaneous multiple camera views, enhanced statistics and real time drive charts.

ESPN3: Home Town Radio: In cooperation with IMG Sports and Learfield Sports, this feed features the Alabama and Georgia home radio broadcasts. Alabama’s radio team is Eli Gold, Phil Savage and Chris Stewart; the Georgia radio team is Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle.

ESPN3: Data Center: A graphics and stats channel with analytics, real time drive charts, win probability updates, social media reactions and ESPN Radio’s commentators.

ESPN3: Sky Cam: A continuous feed from Sky Cam that captures the action from above and behind the team's offenses.

ESPN3: High Sky Cam: A higher, alternate SkyCam angle.

ESPN3: All-22: A full view of the action taken from cameras atop the stadium.

2018 College Football National Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 8, 8/7c, ESPN