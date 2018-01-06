Bazinga! 'Young Sheldon' Lands Second Season Renewal

The Big Bang Theory prequel is going to continue mining the young life of Sheldon Cooper.

CBS announced Saturday that Young Sheldon, a hit since it premiered last September, is renewed for a second season. The news marks the eye network's first renewal for the 2018-19 season.

Kiernan Shipka Cast as Lead in Netflix's Dark and Dramatic Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Former 'Mad Men' star Kiernan Shipka has been announced as the titular star of Netflix's dark adaptation of magical comic book heroine, Sabrina.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” said CBS Entertainment President, Kelly Kahl. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck [Lorre], Steve [Molaro], Jim [Parsons] and Todd [Spiewak's] vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

The single-camera half-hour comedy stars Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Zoe Perry (Mary), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Annie Potts (MeeMaw), Raegan Revord (Missy), Montana Jordan (George Jr) and the voice of Jim Parsons as adult Sheldon, who reflects on his child years growing up in Texas and, as a nine-year old genius, going to high school.

Young Sheldon, 8:30/7:30c, Thursdays, CBS.