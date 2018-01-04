'Game of Thrones' Final Season to Premiere in 2019

Winter is officially here, White Walkers have broken through the Wall, and Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are lovers and related. What a crazy seventh season of the mega-hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

But all great things must come to an unfortunate end. HBO revealed on Thursday that GoT will return for its eighth and final season in 2019 and contain 6 episodes.

It's official: @GameOfThrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) January 4, 2018

The network also confirmed the directors, executive producers, and writers for Season 8. The directors are: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik.

The writers are: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

And the executive producers are: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield; co-executive producers: Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin.