'The Bachelor': Where Have All the Odd Contestant Jobs Gone?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. with potential love connection Jenna C. in Season 22 of The Bachelor

Each season, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette bring in new singletons with strange careers. So it was with a heavy heart that we learned about the professions of the gals vying for race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Season 22 of The Bachelor. Realtor? Nanny? Snooze.

In honor of less-professional times, here’s a look at some of the greatest and oddest occupational hits from past installments.

Shawn Evans (The Bachelorette, Season 11) Amateur sex coach

Raichel Goodyear (The Bachelor, Season 15) Manscaper

J.J. O’Brien (The Bachelorette, Season 10) Pantsapreneur

Tiara Soleim (The Bachelor, Season 20) Chicken enthusiast

Paige Vigil (The Bachelor, Season 17) Jumbotron operator

Alexis Waters (The Bachelor, Season 21) Aspiring dolphin trainer

Who Is Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Why Is He the New 'Bachelor'? Remember this guy, Bachelor Nation? Five years after losing Emily Maynard, the racer is taking the driver's seat. And we have some thoughts.

The Bachelor Season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1, 8/7c, ABC