'The Four: Battle for Stardom' Breaks the Singing Competition Show Mold

You know how you watch a music competition…and never hear from the winner again? The Four aims to change that. The series kicks off with the best of the best—the top four, essentially—and brings in new contestants each week to vie for a slot in the live finale.

Along the way, record executive Charlie Walk, Meghan Trainor, Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled mentor them. The eventual victor gets a mainstream boost thanks to a partnership with music platform iHeartRadio. Says exec producer David Friedman, “It puts us in the best position to break someone.” Music to our ears!

The Four: Battle for Stardom, Series Premiere, Jan. 4, 8/7c, Fox