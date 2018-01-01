Netflix Announces New Series 'End of the F***ing World', Releases Trailer (VIDEO)

Life as a teen is tough and confusing, at best. In Netflix's newly acquired series from England, a disturbed 17-year-old James (Alex Lawther) is obsessed with finding someone to kill. He meets the new girl at school, Alyssa (Jessica Barden), who puts a kink in his plan, and instead they embark on road trip.

Based on the dark comics by Charles S. Forsman, the show follows their foul-mouthed misadventures. From James punching out his dad, to hitch-hiking, to Alyssa cursing out the diner waitress.

Just your average coming-of-age love story, right?

Watch the trailer below:

The End of the F***ing World, Series Premiere, Jan. 5, Netflix