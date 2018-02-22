NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Finds Its Judas

Brandon Victor Dixon attends AT&T & Tribeca's celebratory launch of Untold Stories: An Inclusive Film Program at Thalassa on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

UPDATE:

NBC has announced that Tony Award-winning producer, Hamilton star and Power actor Brandon Victor Dixon has been cast as Judas in the network’s upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar Live special.

Other casting announcements include: Tony nominee Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Broadway veteran Jason Tam as Peter, M. Butterfly star Jin Ha as Annas and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

The upcoming special will air on Easter Sunday, April 1 and feature John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

ORIGINAL:

John Legend is an Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, Tony winner and 10-time Grammy winner, and now he’s also going to become Jesus Christ. The multi-talented singer has been cast in NBC’s special event Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, which will air on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.

The event will take place at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y., in front of a large audience.

“We’re all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a press release. “This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way.”

Tim Rice, lyricist of Jesus Christ Superstar added: “John Legend is a superstar. As a performer, his voice is infectious and effortless. As an actor, he is believable and honest. I’m thrilled he will be able to share his portrayal of Jesus with the world.”

Legend took to Twitter this morning to express his excitement about the news.

Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day. https://t.co/QfIivg1N8k — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2017

He also said, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, April 1, NBC