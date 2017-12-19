‘The Profit’: Marcus Lemonis Struggles to Earn a 13-Year-Old CEO’s Trust (VIDEO)

Marcus Lemonis is known for his tough business techniques. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all new episode of The Profit, Lemonis meets his match in a 13-year-old entrepreneur Cory Nieves, who runs his company Cory’s Cookies, with his mother.

The small business is facing serious growing pains. Cory’s mother has trust issues which is keeping the company from developing new recipes and opening up new stores.

Watch the clip below where Lemonis tastes the baked good for the first time:

The Profit, Tuesday, December 19th, 10 ET/PT, CNBC