First Look: Holden’s Family Dinner Takes a Surprising Twist on ‘Beyond’ (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Beyond
Exclusive
Freeform

Beyond

 More

Freeform is heading back to the great Beyond when their sci-fi drama returns for its second season on January 18th.

In the two-hour premiere, we find our hero Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield) attempting to live a normal life now that he and Willa (Dilan Gwyn) have essentially destroyed the supernatural Realm he was stuck in during his 12-year coma.

3 Things We Learned About 'Beyond' Season 2 at New York Comic Con
Related

3 Things We Learned About 'Beyond' Season 2 at New York Comic Con

Of course, that would make for a wildly boring story so expect things to start shaking up relatively quickly, like in this exclusive scene which reveals a Matthews family dinner being interrupted by the girlfriend they never knew Holden had.

This is just a tease of the unexpected (and hilarious) energy that Willa brings to the table as she shows a side of herself fans may be surprised to see. God knows Holden is! Just look at the poor kid’s face below.

BEYOND – “Cheers Bitch” DILAN GWYN, BURKELY DUFFIELD

For more those of you going through Beyond withdrawal, the first season is currently available for bingeing on Freeform.com and the network is also airing Beyond: What Lies Ahead, an extended sneak peek on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10:30/9:30c after the premiere of Movie Night with Karlie Kloss.

The half-hour event will feature behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews and early info on several new characters coming to the series. And trust us, having seen the first two episodes of the season, some of these folks are downright terrifying.

Beyond, Season Premiere, Thursday, Jan. 18, 8/9c, Freeform

Beyond - Freeform

Beyond where to stream

Beyond




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
A 'Home Town' renovation, Erin Napier
1
Erin Napier Solves HGTV Mystery for Fans — What’s With the Backward Books?
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 10 of Landman
2
That Shocking ‘Landman’ Finale Death Explained — And What’s in Store for Season 2
Leslie Charleson — 'General Hospital'
3
‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Dies at 79
Emma Kenney for 'The Conners'
4
‘The Conners’ Star Emma Kenney Teases Final Season’s Open Ending
Bill Maher Is Anyone Else Seeing This
5
Bill Maher Responds to Speculation That He’s Quitting HBO’s ‘Real Time’