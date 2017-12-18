First Look: Holden’s Family Dinner Takes a Surprising Twist on ‘Beyond’ (VIDEO)

Freeform is heading back to the great Beyond when their sci-fi drama returns for its second season on January 18th.

In the two-hour premiere, we find our hero Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield) attempting to live a normal life now that he and Willa (Dilan Gwyn) have essentially destroyed the supernatural Realm he was stuck in during his 12-year coma.

Of course, that would make for a wildly boring story so expect things to start shaking up relatively quickly, like in this exclusive scene which reveals a Matthews family dinner being interrupted by the girlfriend they never knew Holden had.

This is just a tease of the unexpected (and hilarious) energy that Willa brings to the table as she shows a side of herself fans may be surprised to see. God knows Holden is! Just look at the poor kid’s face below.

For more those of you going through Beyond withdrawal, the first season is currently available for bingeing on Freeform.com and the network is also airing Beyond: What Lies Ahead, an extended sneak peek on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10:30/9:30c after the premiere of Movie Night with Karlie Kloss.

The half-hour event will feature behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews and early info on several new characters coming to the series. And trust us, having seen the first two episodes of the season, some of these folks are downright terrifying.

Beyond, Season Premiere, Thursday, Jan. 18, 8/9c, Freeform