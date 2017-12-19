‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Premiere: Erika Girardi Tells All About Season 8

Between the private jet, the palatial spread and the traveling glam squad, it’s expensive to be Erika Girardi—and that’s not even counting the pound of flesh that it costs her to run with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the Bravo reality show ramps up for Season 8, we touch base with the Dancing With the Stars alum and pop singer about the latest round of squad squabbles.

You and the fellow Wives—Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump—will be joined by newcomer Teddi Jo Mellencamp, daughter of rocker John Mellencamp. How does she fit in with the group?

As the new girl, you make mistakes and rub everybody the wrong way at least once—that’s the role when you’re finding your place in the pack. I tried to be kind to her, but…whatever!

After last season’s Pantygate scandal, when Dorit accused you of intentionally flashing her husband, you two seem thick as thieves all of a sudden. Do tell!

I don’t think what happened served either of us particularly well—it was hurtful on both sides, and we didn’t feel good about it. I was glad she wanted to move forward, and I did too. We laugh a lot. Our friendship is playful and supportive. But she can be hard to follow. Sometimes I have to really pay attention when she’s telling me a story because it’s like, “What?”

In the supertease for this season, there’s a clip of you saying, “You have to cut the head off the devil.” What could that possibly mean?

I can’t explain it to you, and that 100 percent came out of my mouth! You know, that’s what’s interesting about this show: We spend months and months filming, but until we see it, we don’t remember what we’ve done!

You’ve been accused by your castmates of being icy. Fair?

Listen, people are entitled to their opinions. Those closest to me, who know me best, would say I’m far from icy. But if I don’t like you, I do make a very good iceberg—and remember, it was an iceberg that sunk the Titanic!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season Premiere, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9/8c, Bravo