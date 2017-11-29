What Did the Late Night Talkers Say About Matt Lauer’s Dismissal? (VIDEO)

Jim Halterman
Comments
Jimmy Kimmel
ABC
Jimmy Kimmel

As expected, the world just keeps giving the late night talk shows more and more material to work with and (hopefully) make us a laugh instead of just shaking our heads.

The latest, no surprise, was today’s news about the dismissal of Matt Lauer from his perch hosting NBC’s The Today Show. Lauer was dismissed on sexual harassment charges from an NBC staffer and, shocker, more allegations came out of the woodwork. The shocking thing is maybe that we’re getting less shocked as the list of predators and bad behavior by men in power keeps growing. Yes, add Garrison Keillor to the list!

Matt Lauer Fired: Rose McGowan, Megyn Kelly and More Celebrities React
Related

Matt Lauer Fired: Rose McGowan, Megyn Kelly and More Celebrities React

Here’s what Jimmy Kimmel had to say about Lauer’s exit and how that might affect Kathie Lee and Hoda’s hour of The Today Show on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live:


Over at CBS on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host had some things to say in Wednesday’s monologue:

NBC’s Jimmy Fallon also didn’t steer clear of the Lauer news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, though he didn’t dig too deep perhaps because they are on the same network.


Jimmy Kimmel Live airs Monday-Friday at 11:35pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs Monday-Friday at 11:35pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Monday-Friday at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! where to stream

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where to stream

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Today

Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Lauer

Stephen Colbert

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Price Is Right
1
How ‘Price Is Right’ Contestants Are Picked for the Game Show
Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith
2
Hallmark Summer Nights Schedule: Everything You Need to Know
Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood and Zac Efron as Chris Cole in 'A Family Affair'; Anne Hathaway as Solène and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell in 'The Idea of You'
3
‘A Family Affair’ vs. ’The Idea of You’: A Deep Dive
Lynn Whitfield 'The Chi' TV Insider interview
4
‘The Chi’s Lynn Whitfield Teases ‘Tumultuous Change’ in Finale
Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez in the 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Premiere
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: What’s Going on With Garcia & Luke in Season 17?