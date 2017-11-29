What Did the Late Night Talkers Say About Matt Lauer’s Dismissal? (VIDEO)

As expected, the world just keeps giving the late night talk shows more and more material to work with and (hopefully) make us a laugh instead of just shaking our heads.

The latest, no surprise, was today’s news about the dismissal of Matt Lauer from his perch hosting NBC’s The Today Show. Lauer was dismissed on sexual harassment charges from an NBC staffer and, shocker, more allegations came out of the woodwork. The shocking thing is maybe that we’re getting less shocked as the list of predators and bad behavior by men in power keeps growing. Yes, add Garrison Keillor to the list!

Here’s what Jimmy Kimmel had to say about Lauer’s exit and how that might affect Kathie Lee and Hoda’s hour of The Today Show on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live:



Over at CBS on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host had some things to say in Wednesday’s monologue:

NBC’s Jimmy Fallon also didn’t steer clear of the Lauer news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, though he didn’t dig too deep perhaps because they are on the same network.



